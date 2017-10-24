Man arrested in connection with VSU shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the Oct. 19 shooting at Virginia State University.

Khris J. Moonilal, 20, of Petersburg, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 21 and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and malicious wounding – principal in the 2nd degree.

Police say Moonilal was with the shooter at the time of the incident that left a student seriously injured.

The suspected shooter — pictured in surveillance pictures who is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds — has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

