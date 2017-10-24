Hundreds of Dominion customers without power in Central Va.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 1,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning after overnight storms rolled through the area.

Most of the outages stem from New Kent County, Richmond and Goochland County.

At one point, more than 4,000 customers were without power.

More than 4,000 @DomEnergyVA customers are in the dark after the overnight storms. Most of the outages in #RVA area are in New Kent County pic.twitter.com/r4UXj0shFt — Morgan Dean (@Morgan8news) October 24, 2017

