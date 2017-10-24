Hundreds of Dominion customers without power in Central Va.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 1,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power Tuesday morning after overnight storms rolled through the area.
Most of the outages stem from New Kent County, Richmond and Goochland County.
At one point, more than 4,000 customers were without power.
