‘I was terrified’: Mother whose son was subject of AMBER Alert speaks out

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of a child who was the subject of an AMBER Alert issued late Monday night is speaking out to 8News.

At around 10:45 p.m. Monday, police issued the alert for 3-year-old Cayden Merchant. He was later found safe and unharmed with his 40-year-old father, James King, in Petersburg.

The young boy’s mother told 8News King does not have any custody over the child, and that the whole ordeal began as a fight over gas money.

“I was terrified because, for one, he went speeding down out of the driveway down the street and my son is not even in a car seat,” Carrie Merchant explained.

Merchant said that on Friday she asked King to watch their son for a few days. Merchant said she asked King to bring Cayden home Monday night, and as he was on his way, he demanded $20 for gas money. Merchant said when she refused to give him the cash, King started yelling.

“He’s like I’ll tell you what, either give me $20 or I’m taking Cayden,” Merchant explained. “He’s basically holding my son for ransom.”

Merchant said she called Chesterfield County Police and eventually got in touch with a detective who put out an AMBER Alert late last night.

“Within two minutes of the AMBER Alert there were 1,100 shares on Facebook,” Merchant said.

Police say the tips began pouring in, and about 45 minutes after the alert was issued, Cayden was found safe. King, meanwhile, was arrested and charged with abduction.

“I’m happy that my son’s back,” Merchant said. “I didn’t really want my baby’s father to get arrested, but he’s got to learn he can’t take the law in his hands.”

And to those who shared the story and have tips, Merchant said, “Thank you, thank you everybody that shared and brought my little boy home.”

8News also asked Virginia State Police why the AMBER Alert was sent out across state televisions but not cell phones.

“The concern of activating phones at a late hour or during the overnight hours is that the loud, jarring noise emanating from the cell phone would cause widespread panic among the sleeping public. In this particular situation, the AMBER Alert fulfilled its mission.” — VSP statement

