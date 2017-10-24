Deputies warn of phone scam targeting Hanover County residents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a recurring phone scam in which the callers claims to be raising money for a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Authorities say multiple citizens have received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a representative with the Hanover County Fraternal Order of Police. The caller allegedly indicates that if the citizen wishes to donate money, a retired officer will meet them in person.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has spoken with the Fraternal Order of Police and verified they are not currently conducting a fundraiser.

Also as a reminder, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it will never contact a citizen soliciting funds.

“Criminals will prey on unsuspecting citizens and attempt to legitimize their call by saying they are with a reputable organization and even spoof county telephone numbers,” a release from the sheriff’s office said. “If you ever have any question as to the identity of a caller representing themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office or any other reputable organization, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

If you are a victim of a recent scam related to this particular event, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.