Crews on scene of massive fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Petersburg.

According to fire crews on scene, a forklift caught on fire, which then caused the building called Hotsy of Virginia, located on Adams Street near Bollingbrook Street, to catch on fire.

No other details of the incident have been released. 8News has crews on scene working to learn more information.

