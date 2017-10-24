Crews battling massive building fire at Hotsy of Virginia in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on the scene of a massive building fire at Hotsy of Virginia in Petersburg.

According to crews on scene, a forklift caught on fire, which then caused the building — located on Adams Street near Bollingbrook Street — to catch on fire.

As of 11 a.m., Fire Marshal James Reid tells 8News that flames are still visible and that chemicals inside the building may be a factor. He said the scene is still ‘very active.’

No other details of the incident have been released.

8News has crews on scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

