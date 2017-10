HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Henrico County say that they were able to bring a house fire in the county’s east end under control.

They said that when they arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the home.

We’re told a single-family home caught fire on Bromby Street. No other details have been released at this time.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.