8SportsBlitz Top 10 for Week 9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Week 8 featured three ranked vs. ranked matchups. that means one ranked team had to win, and the other had to lose. That;s why our Top 10 this week looks quite different than the one that came before it. A reminder, we vote on this with the folks at RVA GameBreak, and you can visit them at: http://www.RVAGameBreak.com.

10) Louisa Lions (8-0)

Last week: def. Orange County 62-25

This week: vs. Charlottesville (6-2)

Why: The Lions make their first appearance in the 8Sports Blitz Top 10, and all they had to do to make it was score 62 points for the second consecutive week. Louisa has failed to score 40 or more points in only one of its eight games so far this year. The 4A juggernaut will be a tough out in the playoffs.

9) Collegiate Cougars (6-1)

Last week: def. Fork Union 2-18

This week: @ Norfolk Academy (7-1)

Why: The Cougars showed a lot of heart in a comeback win at Fork Union. They were down 12-0, then scored 21-straight points, then made two key interceptions to seal the win. The defending VISAA Division I Champions are likely headed for the playoffs, and a potential rematch with Flint Hill, the only team to beat them so far this year. In order to make that happen, the Cougars have to take down 7-1 Norfolk Academy and rival St. Christopher’s. That’ll be a tall order.

8) Varina Blue Devils (6-2)

Last week: def. #9 Lee-Davis 42-3

This week: vs. Atlee (2-6)

Why: The Blue Devils lost a heartbreaker to Henrico at home, and the came out against Lee-Davis like young men on a mission. Varina can still get a home playoff game if it keeps knock off teams with a lot of wins. Atlee can sneak up on a team looking ahead to Highland Springs, so Varina will have to avoid that.

7) Henrico Warriors (6-2)

Last week: def. Hanover 54-14

This week: vs. vs. Lee-Davis (6-2)

Why: Henrico took care of business against the Hawks, and now it is on to a showdown with Lee-Davis. The Confederates took a whoopin’ from Varina, a team Henrico beat two weeks ago, but Gerald Glasco and company cannot lose focus because of that. Josh Rice can run on almost anyone, and it would be foolish to start counting on a home playoff game with such a good team coming to the home turf.

6) Thomas Dale Knights (6-2)

Last week: def. #9 Hopewell 41-6

This week: vs. Granby (6-2)

Why: The Knights were impressive in a big win over one of 3A’s best teams in Hopewell. They face an unknown in Granby, which is located in Norfolk. Recent ratings have the Knights behind the likes of Colonial Forge and Manchester for seeding, so a win over another 6A team with a winning record will help.

5) Manchester Lancers (7-1)

Last week: def. Clover Hill 68-7

This week: vs. #1 Hermitage (9-0)

Why: The Lancers are all but guaranteed a home playoff game, but a win over undefeated Hermitage could catapult them into the driver’s seat in their region. Colonial Forge, the team that eliminated the Lancers from the playoffs a year ago, currently holds that position. Last year Herm gave Manchester its first loss. The Lancers would like to return the favor.

4) Monacan Chiefs (8-0)

Last week: def. #7 L.C. Bird 37-22

This week: @ Midlothian (5-3)

Why: The Chiefs beat the Skyhawks for the first time since 1998, before the current team was born. Monacan is still behind Dinwiddie for the top seed in their region, but a strong finish could help close the gap, especially if the Generals slip up at all.

3) Highland Springs Springers (7-1)

Last week: def. Atlee 63-20

This week: @ Patrick Henry (5-3)

Why: The Springers are consistently putting up a bunch of points, which is something they struggled to do earlier in the season as well as the reason for their only loss, a 14-9 grudge match against Hermitage to start the season. Loren Johnson said he wants his team to be peaking at the right time, and they seem to be doing that. Varina will be a big test to end the season.

2) Dinwiddie Generals (8-0)

Last week: def. Petersburg 52-6

This week: @ Hopewell (6-2)

Why: The final game in Dinwiddie’s regular season is Colonial Heights, and although the Colonials have improved under former Dinwiddie assistant Buzz Edwards, they are not going to give the Generals a game. That leaves it to Hopewell to spoil a perfect regular season on Friday night, and the last time these two teams met at Merner Field it was not at all pretty for the Blue Devils. Dinwiddie looks like the class of 4A, but Monacan and Louisa will likely get a chance to prove otherwise.

1) Hermitage Panthers (9-0)

Last week: def. Douglas Freeman 38-6

This week: vs. #5 Manchester (7-1)

Why: The incredibly difficult schedule early in the season for the Panthers paid off, and now they get what amounts to a playoff tune up in Manchester. The Panthers haven’t seen a playoff team in nearly a month, so Friday’s game should be an excellent wake up call for a team that has been able to rest its starters for most of the season.

