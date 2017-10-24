8SportsBlitz Player of the Week for Week 9: Monacan’s Korey Bridy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 8Sports Blitz Player of the Week not only had a big game, but he had it in a big spot as well.

The #4 Monacan Chiefs had not beaten L.C. Bird since 1998, before senior running back Korey Bridy was born. Bridy scored four touchdowns and rushed for 204 yards as the Chiefs grounded the Skyhawks 37-22.

Bridy’s touchdowns were clutch, as well. He scored twice in the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 24-14 lead going into half, and then he scored twice in the fourth quarter to ice the game for Monacan.

Bridy and the Chiefs next take on Midlothian Friday night at Midlothian.