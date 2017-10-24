8News Investigates: Fire OT Budget ‘Out of Control’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter says the department’s overtime budget is out of control. The news comes just days after 8News uncovered a critical firefighter shortage, leading to escalating OT costs.

Now, 8News has learned the Fire Department has been surpassing its overtime budget for the last three years. Fire officials said the costs sometimes doubled the amount the department had been allocated.

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter told several council members in the City’s Public Safety meeting Tuesday about the overtime expenditures.

“In 2014 we were budgeted for $450,000 in overtime, our actual was 1.2 million dollars, in 2015 we were budgeted $450,000 our actual was 1.4 in 2016 we were budgeted for $550,000 our actual was 1.5,” he said.

And with this firefighter shortage, the Chief says the department is now on track to spend $2.3 million just this year in overtime. Carter who took over the job in July told the council members, the department can’t continue to operate this way.

8News asked if the Chief was surprised to learn of the department’s been over budget for years. He told us, he wasn’t surprised but disturbed.

“What is disturbing is that we haven’t looked at alternatives to address this, says Chief.

The fire department is currently short 24 firefighters and will be down 26 by the end of the year. Chief Carter says he won’t brown out or consolidate companies.

“No, residents don’t need to be concerned,” he says.

A new recruiting class will start next year. In the meantime, some staff is being re-assigned.

“We have reassigned some fire marshals to the field,” the chief said.

Last week 8News revealed some of the department’s building inspectors were also being reassigned and put on fire trucks.

The chief also told council he’s trying something new, in hiring part-time firefighters.

They will work 29 hours a week. Chief Carter says it’ll cut down on the overtime and keep the public safe.

Apparently, there’s been much interest in the positions since 8News broke the story on the part-time hiring last week.

“Since that story was ran, our email has been blowing up with people wanting to take advantage of this process,” says Chief Carter.

To also help out with that staffing shortage, the Chief is considering fast-tracking some recruits. Recruits, who have had experience working in other departments. Their training academy would be shorter, therefore getting them out on the street and onto trucks faster.

