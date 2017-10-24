2 Southwest Virginia men arrested in meth ring investigation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two southwest Virginia men were arrested in Augusta County as part of a methamphetamine raid by the Skyline Drug Task Force.

According to Waynesboro Police, a counterdrug task force executed a search warrant in the 3800 block of Churchville Avenue on Oct. 19, with assistance from the Augusta County SWAT team and the Staunton Police CIRT team.

The search resulted from an ongoing investigation into the distribution of meth in that part of the county.

Police found 32 grams of meth, 50 grams of marijuana, six guns and over $13,000 in cash.

Nicholas Dorsey, 36, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to sell marijuana, gun possession while in possession of a narcotic and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richard Gregory, 46, was charged with possession of meth and possession of a gun while in possession of narcotics.

Both men were from Churchville, Virginia.

Several other suspects were detained at the scene. Police said they gathered what appeared to be drug evidence from them, but they are withholding charges until the evidence has been tested in a forensics lab.

Dorsey and Gregory are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.