West Virginia miner dies in accident

DOROTHY, WV (WBOY) — A coal miner died in an accident in a mine in West Virginia early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine in Raleigh County, which is owned by Alpha Natural Resources.

Officials there said James Ray Adkins went missing when a machine used to haul coal malfunctioned. Officials discovered Adkins was missing around 7 a.m. Monday and began a search that involved officials from the West Virginia Office of Miners Health Safety and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

By noon Monday, officials were able to confirm Adkins’ death.

Adkins was a 48-year-old employee of the mine who lived in Colcord, West Virginia.

