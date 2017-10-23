Virginia school investigating after photos of apparent students in KKK costume surface

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — School officials in Chesapeake are investigating after two students allegedly posted images of themselves on social media wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and extending their arms in an apparent Nazi salute.

The images were originally shared on Instagram, but have since been passed around on other social media platforms. Some claim the teens in the images are students at Hickory High School.

A school spokesperson issued a statement.

“The school division is aware of the incident and is taking appropriate action; however, we do not comment on individual student discipline,” a school district representative said.

The pictures don’t appear to be taken on school grounds.

Part of the student conduct policy for the school district says that students are not to use “profane, obscene, slanderous, ethnically derogatory or libelous statements.”

ABC affiliate station WVEC spoke with Cedric West, a parent in the area, who said he doesn’t think the students thought about the consequences of their posting such images on social media before doing it.

“I think in this day and age people don’t think about the consequences of their actions and how others around them and how they might interpret their actions,” West said. “It does take a village to raise a child in this day and age, and that’s something that the school board and their administration will have to take into consideration.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.