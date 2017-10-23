VIDEO: Petersburg police search for man who fired gun from street corner

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are asking for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera firing a weapon from a street corner.

On Sunday Sept. 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Petersburg police responded to persons shot at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe Streets. As a result of the shooting, one male died and several others were wounded.

Police have made an arrest in connection with this incident but are now asking for help from the public in identifying a man who was observed firing a gun from the street corner.

The man can be observed wearing a black shirt with a design on it, possible green shorts or pants, white socks and black slip on shoes. The man appears to be dark complexioned with close cut hair.

If you have any information as to the identity of this subject or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of this incident, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

