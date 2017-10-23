Trump’s candidate stirs no love in Virginia’s Trump country

POUND, Va. (AP) — People in Virginia’s coal country still love President Donald Trump, but not his pick to be their next governor.

Ed Gillespie is a Washington insider and Trump’s choice as Virginians prepare to go to the polls. The president promised southwest Virginia voters in a tweet, “Ed Gillespie will never let you down!”

Trump, who promised to revive the coal industry, had some of his biggest victory margins in Appalachia’s coal region last year. But those same voters said they know little about Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman, corporate lobbyist and multimillionaire who was raised in New Jersey and now lives in Northern Virginia.

The town of Pound, nestled near the Kentucky line, was once a booming coal center where the main drag got so busy with shoppers that people couldn’t find a parking spot. Now, many shops are boarded up with dusty “For Sale” signs. Some buildings are collapsing, overgrown with weeds. Jobs are scarce. Prescription pain pills are a major problem. The high school closed in 2011.

Eight out of 10 voters in Pound backed Trump, and some of the town’s remaining business owners and patrons say their faith has already been rewarded.

“I’ve seen more coal trucks in the last six months than I have in the past eight years,” said David Williams, who owns a TV repair and fishing gear store.

But Gillespie is about as un-Trumplike as a candidate can be, and generates much less interest. Williams said he’s doesn’t know much about who is on the Nov. 7 ballot or what they stand for.

“There hasn’t been a whole lot about the governor’s race being talked about right now,” he said. “I’m sure it’ll pick up when it gets closer to election time. I guess that’s right around the corner, isn’t it? I didn’t even think about that.”

Hair salon owner Kim Mcfall said what little she knows of Gillespie hasn’t impressed her — he’s not enough like Trump, and too much like a typical politician.

“We need industrial hemp, we need to have more outdoor recreation jobs, we need to complete the Clinch River State Park. All the detailed specifics I’ve put forward tonight I think are going to rally people here and they’re going to turn out to vote for me,” Gillespie said.

But it’s unclear if that will be enough.

The editorial page of region’s biggest newspaper, the Bristol Herald Courier, recently declined to endorse either candidate, saying Gillespie gives the impression he’s uninformed about issues important to southwest Virginia. And the rally with Pence only drew a few hundred supporters. (A private fundraiser with former President George W. Bush in Richmond a few days later, by contrast, drew about twice as many.)

Cliff Cauthorne, a Pound council member and chaplain at a nearby state prison, said Gillespie has only one good option for motivating his town’s voters: a Trump rally, “or two.”

“Him coming here with a coal miner’s hat on, it would just fire people up. It would fire people up,” Cauthorne said.

