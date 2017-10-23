Top fears listed by state

(WSPA) – Halloween is about all things spooky and scary, but what are we really afraid of? Google says it depends on where you live.

The website yourlocalsecurity.com put together the list of the most searched phobias by state.

In South Carolina, the top phobia is snakes.

In Georgia, the most searches were for acrophobia — that’s fear of heights.

In North Carolina, it was a whole different kind of fear…commitment.

Meanwhile, the top phobia among Virginians is Nyctophobia. That’s an ‘extreme or irrational fear of the night or darkness.’

