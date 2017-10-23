Suspect in Gloucester shooting arrested in D.C.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Metro Police in Washington D.C. have arrested a man wanted for a shooting in Gloucester.

Officials say they received a call at 8:50 a.m. Sunday for a shooting at a residence in the 8300 block of Guinea Road. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained warrants for Mark Raymond Constantini Jr. and he was arrested in Washington D.C. around 2 a.m. Monday on unrelated charges. Constantini faces charges of maiming and use of a firearm in commission of felony in Gloucester.

Constantini was seen leaving the residence in a Grey, 2017 Honda Civic following the shooting Sunday.

Any with information on Constantini’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

