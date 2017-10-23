RPD: Need help identifying man suspected of vandalizing Carytown business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for help identifying a man who they say recently vandalized a commercial property in Carytown.

Police said that they were called Oct. 18 at 8 a.m. to a property in the 3000 block of West Cary Street for a reported vandalism. A witness saw the suspect in the act of spray painting the word “zeez VA” on the wall of a business.

The witness demanded the suspect leave, to which he responded by asking why it was a problem since there was already graffiti on the building.

Police described the suspect as a white man with long brown hair and a brown beard. He is thought to be in his early-to-mid 20s with a stocky build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-colored baseball hat with a brown strap, a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, blue socks, red sneakers and a red and black backpack.

Police ask residents to:

Call 9-1-1 if you see any suspect in the process of vandalizing property;

Call (804) 646-5100 to file a report if you own a property that has already been tagged; or

Call 3-1-1 to submit a graffiti removal request.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Hawkins Wortham at (804) 646-1940 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

