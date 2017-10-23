Richmond Raceway replaces Chesterfield family’s tools after theirs were stolen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last week 8News told you about a family who made a personal appeal via a sign in their yard to the thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from their family.

Now, Richmond Raceway has stepped in to help.

Monday, Richmond Raceway track president Dennis Bickmeier gave Gary Weston two bags full of new power tools to replace the ones that were stolen from him.

“It’s breath-taking,” Weston said. “I had no idea what was going to happen. I had no idea what was going on. The amount of tools that was given…it’s awesome. Almost brings a tear to your eye. It means a lot.”

Bickmeier described the importance of communities coming together to help one another.

“Hopefully whoever did this, they’ll get theirs and they’ll get caught as well, but again, I think it’s just what we do in this community,” Beckmier said. “The opportunity to help someone and to help a family.”

The family posted a sign in their front yard after the theft explaining the impact on their children. In the sign, the family explained how the cost of replacing the tools would cut into their kids’ Christmas.

