Richmond Police looking for robbery suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

Police said that the robbery happened Saturday afternoon around 5:20 p.m. at a hotel in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The victim was outside of his hotel room when two suspects approached him.

One of the suspects demanded that the victim allow him to use his cell phone.

After a brief exchange, the suspect hit the victim and a second suspect joined in and also hit the victim. In the end, the two men took a wallet and cash from the victim and fled the scene toward a nearby gas station on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police described the first suspect as a black man between 5’7″ and 5’8″, and between 170-200 pounds. At the time he was wearing an orange and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described as a black man between 5’4″ and 5’7″, and weighing between 200 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the number 10 on the front, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Third Precinct Det. Ryan Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

