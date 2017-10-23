Richmond brewery raises 11K for children’s mental health

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Veil Brewing Co. raised $11,000 at its second Forever Summer Fest in Scott’s Addition.

Forever Summer Fest benefits local nonprofit, ChildSavers. The money raised advances ChildSavers’ mission of providing trauma-informed therapy to children and professional development and coaching for child care providers. The Veil says the amount was nearly double what the event raised last year.

Six hundred people attended over the course of a day to taste brews from Bissell Brothers, Cloudwater, Hill Farmstead, Stigbergets Bryggeri, Tired Hands and Oxbow.

“ChildSavers’ work is so important to Richmond. When we were thinking about what we wanted Forever Summer Fest to be about, we wanted an opportunity to give back in a big way to an organization making children’s lives better. ChildSavers was the unanimous choice,” said Dave Michelow, one of The Veil’s owners.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.