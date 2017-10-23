Recall issued for vegetables that may be contaminated with listeria

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mann Packing is recalling minimally processed vegetable products because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall was issued after one positive result was found in a product during random sampling.

The recalled products were sold at stores across the U.S., including Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Aldi.

No illnesses have been reported.

For the complete list of affected products, click here.

