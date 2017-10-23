Police find nearly $10,000 cash, weapons in motel room microwave

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were arrested after police found nearly $10,000 in cash, drugs and weapons inside a room at a Motel 6 in Greensville County on Monday.

Police said they were called to the motel, located at 1411 Skippers Road, for reports of a man knocking on a guest’s door with a firearm.

During the course of their investigation, officers located marijuana, bagies, digital scales, a stolen handgun and an additional weapon inside a room. Deputies also found $8,230 in cash and weapons stored inside of the microwave.

As a result, three people were arrested on the following charges:

La’Keith Phillips Green was arrested and charged with drunk in public, grand larceny and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. He is being held at Southside Regional Jail without bond.

Ralph Elliot Rice, Jr. was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm as a felony and possession of a stolen firearm. He is also being held without bond at Southside Regional Jail.

Whitney Monea Taper was charged with possession of marijuana and released on a summons.

Authorities are still investigating.

