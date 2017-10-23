Police asking for help identifying ‘Unite the Right’ assault suspects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Police in Charlottesville are asking for the public’s help identifying 10 people who they say were involved in an assault that happened during the August 12 “Unite the Right” rally.

In a release, officials said that the assault occurred near the Fourth Street intersection with the Downtown Mall during the rally that became violent, killing one woman and bringing much scrutiny to the area in recent months.

None of the suspects are named, but officials provided images of two females and eight males who they need help identifying.

Anyone with information about any of these individuals is asked to call Detective Kirby at (434) 970-3604 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Det. Kirby said that video of the incident in question shows a single victim being assaulted by all of the suspects over a period of time.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

