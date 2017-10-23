Petersburg Police arrest man who fired gun from street corner

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police have arrested a man who was caught on camera firing a weapon from a street corner last month.

On Sunday Sept. 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Petersburg police responded to persons shot at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe Streets. As a result of the shooting, one male died and several others were wounded.

Police made an arrest in connection with this incident but were also requesting help from the public in identifying a man who was observed firing a gun from the street corner.

That man, 22-year-old Marquise Edmonds, was arrested on Friday, October 27 after police received numerous tips from the public. Edmonds has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

