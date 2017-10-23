Officials investigating accident involving pedestrian near Highland Springs H.S.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police and fire officials in Henrico County are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian near Highland Springs High School.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Oak Avenue.

8News has a crew on scene working to gather further details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

