No questions asked: Petersburg Police want your unwanted or illegal weapons

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are asking any and all residents who own unwanted or illegal guns to drop them off at their department.

The department posted on its Facebook page Monday that it will accept any unwanted or illegal firearm, no questions asked.

“Also, we are willing to come out to the public and meet to take possession of firearms, no questions asked,” the department posted on its page. “All that we are asking, is that the weapon be unloaded.”

