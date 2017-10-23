Memory Cafe helps local woman beat the ‘isolation’ of early-onset Alzheimer’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Some days Barb Cole struggles to find the words she wants to say. However, she always, always remembers how her Alzheimer’s diagnosis at age 53 made her feel.

“I suffered with depression. I didn’t know how to tell my family. I was reluctant to tell people I knew,” she recalls. “People who care about you don’t know how to react to it, and it’s more comfortable for some people to just avoid the situation or the person.”

Right now an estimated five million people are battling the degenerative condition in the United States, but only 200,000 of them are under age 65.

Cole says it can be isolating, but connecting with peers helps.

The wife, mother and businesswoman found comfort attending the Alzheimer’s Association’s Memory Café, first when she lived in Fredericksburg and now in Richmond.

“It’s a stress-free location where people who are touched by Alzheimer’s can go and have some socialization,” Cole explains. “Frankly, you don’t bump into people a lot who are in the same circumstances that you’re in.”

Over coffee or lunch, men and women like Cole talk about what it is truly like living with Alzheimer’s.

“Taking a shower and not remembering if you washed your hair or you rinsed it, brushing your teeth. Did I? Didn’t I?” she describes a frequent scenario.

Now in her early 60’s, Cole is determined to break stigmas for herself and others dealing with a disease that can take away dignity.

“There’s good days and bad days, good moments and bad moments and you never quite know what the next moment’s going to be,” she says.

8News is taking the lead in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

All money raised at the Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s benefits programs like the Memory Café.

It is happening Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Innsbrook’s Markel Plaza. The walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

Follow this link for registration information or to make a donation.

