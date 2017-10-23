Man rescued after crashing car into Tennessee river

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man was rescued in Hampton, Tennessee on Monday after his car reportedly became trapped in a river off of School House Road.

8News sister station WJHL’s photographer at the scene said the man was trapped in a white Ford Focus after the vehicle went into Little Doe River off of Highway 19E in Hampton just past Simerly Creek Road.

According to our photographer, the man was reportedly pulled from vehicle in the river by a rescue team. We’ve been told the man is ok but was complaining that he was cold.

The man, who was alert, was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

Crews reportedly took a line throwing device and shot a line across the river. The rope was stretched across the river with two other ropes to lower into position and they were able to bring in a boat.

The man was reportedly thrown a life jacket and was visible in the vehicle. The car, which was reportedly halfway full of water, floated around 200 yards down the river.

A homeowner reportedly saw the car floating down the river and called 911.

Around 15 people responded to the scene, including Roan Mountain Fire crews and Carter Carter Sheriff’s Office deputies.

