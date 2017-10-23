‘It’s amazing:’ Henrico girl receives Halloween costume made just for her

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A special delivery was made for a Henrico child gearing up for Halloween, but this costume isn’t something you see every day — it was made just for her.

Fifteen-year-old Alex Hayes has Rett Syndrome and is in a wheelchair. But on Sunday, thanks to the help of the VCU School of Dentistry and “Magic Wheelchair,” her special Old MacDonald barn costume arrived with lots of excitement and fanfare.

“It’s beyond comprehension, it’s amazing,” Alex’s mother, Donna Hayes said. “They were sending little tease snippets but I wasn’t allowed to see it and I kept thinking, ‘what’s it [going to] be, what’s it [going to] look like’ — blows my mind away.”

The costume is one of a kind, and Alex gets to be a rooster.

“We were looking for a child,” said Hunter Simpson, a team leader of Magic Wheelchair. “We did this last year. We got in contact with Donna and once we get to that stage, we like to meet with the family and make the build all about them.”

“She never gets the chance to be a typical kid,” Donna said. “She’s in the hospital all the time. She’s running from one doctor’s appointment to therapy, but she’s just happy.”

And Alex’s costume even has sound effects.

“Old MacDonald’s Farm is Alex’s favorite thing and we wanted to replicate something like that and the rooster — that’s her favorite sound that she likes playing over and over, so we just kind of talked about ideas we could do,” Simpson said.

Magic Wheelchair creates unique costumes for kids all across the country.

“It’s very hard to find typical costumes or clothing. Being in a wheel chair is tough and knowing that there’s a group out there that takes that into consideration and wants these kids be a kid and enjoy the spirit of Halloween — it’s amazing,” Donna said. “And as her mom, seeing her smile like that, I mean, it’s just…there is no words to describe it.”

Her parents say there is no prognosis for Alex, so they try to make every day a party.

