Henrico student struck by car near Highland Springs High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County student was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car off of Nine Mile Road and Oak Avenue near Highland Springs High School. 8News spoke with the driver who hit the student. She says he ran right in front of her car.

“I mean I was scared yeah, pretty scary,” said Lauren Bosher.

Bosher says she was on her way home from work sometime around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, driving down Nine Mile Road like she does every day. She says a school bus in the left lane blocked her view which is why she didn’t see students trying to cross the road. Surveillance video from the car dealership across the street caught the whole thing on camera.

In the right corner, you can see the school bus and two students trying to cross. One stops while another runs in front of Bosher’s car.

“He hit the hood and then he hit the windshield,” said Bosher. “I didn’t have any time to stop even if I wanted to.”

Bosher says she couldn’t believe what had just happened. She says she immediately jumped out of her car.

“That was the first thing I did was to make sure he was ok. I wasn’t worried about my car or any of that like the first thing I did was get out and run to him because I wanted to make sure he was ok,” said Bosher.

Bosher says the student was awake and talking when she got out.

“I’ve had quite a few customers say that when the kids are crossing the street, that they’ve almost hit them,” said restaurant owner Brenda Strother.

Strother has owned Heavenly Burgers, right in front of where the accident took place, for over 11 years. She says she always sees students running across the street and has even approached the county about doing something.

“I’ve tried and tried to get a light here and I’ve talked to the county, nothing,” said Strother.

“I mean it’s ridiculous because kids are always running out in front of cars, all the time and I’m surprised they don’t get hit more often,” said Bosher.

Bosher says she’s just glad the student is ok.

“I’m glad he’s ok and hopefully they’ll do something about it,” she said.

Bosher says police looked at the video and she is not facing any charges. Meanwhile, we reached out to Henrico County Public Schools who confirmed the victim is a student but officials say they are not aware of what his condition is at this time.

