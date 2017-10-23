Florida couple discovers 65 lbs of marijuana in their Amazon order

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple got a shock when opening a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.

According to CNN, one Orlando woman who often shops on Amazon was surprised after she and her husband ordered 27-gallon storage totes. When the packages arrived, they knew something didn’t feel right.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman said.

She asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

The woman opened the box and was hit with a strong odor. Under layers of packaging, she found 65 lbs. of marijuana.

She immediately called Orlando police.

“When the first officer got here she was in disbelief,” the woman said. Police took the drugs and launched an investigation.

It had been shipped by Amazon “Warehouse Deals” via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts weighing 93.5 pounds.

“We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” the woman said.

The customers said after going back and forth with Amazon, mostly by email, for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

They finally received an email giving them a $150 gift card with the message, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

She says what they wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.

“There was no concern for a customer’s safety,” she said. “I mean, this could have turned into a worst-case scenario.”

Orlando police have yet to make an arrest and say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

