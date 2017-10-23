Elderly woman beaten during home invasion remembers attack

Related Coverage Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Highland Springs house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors remain haunted over what they saw early Friday morning in their Highland Springs neighborhood as firefighters carried 78-year-old Barbara Peth out of her burning home.

“Unrecognizable,” Donna Priest recalled. “Her eyes were all swollen shut and she had blood all over her face. You couldn’t even tell it was her, poor little thing.”

By nightfall, Henrico Police arrested Wendyll Brownie in connection with the violent home invasion. 8News has learned he lived right next door to Peth.

“Goodness, two doors down,” Priest added. “He was in our house. I served him ice tea. You just never think people around you so close to home would be like that.

Priest said her boyfriend helped get Brownie a construction job, but that one day he abruptly stopped showing up for work.

Priest added that on the morning of the attack, her boyfriend also saw the suspect speeding away from the scene.

“I just can’t believe it, even though I never trusted him, you know?” Priest said. “He was one who never looked you in the eyes. To me, that was enough to think something was wrong with the person.”

Neighbors 8News spoke with applauded detectives for making an arrest and said they were terrified by the brutality of the crime.

Dorothy Tatum event felt compelled to protect herself.

“I was getting off of work at 4 or 5 in the morning,” she said. “I had a knife in my pocket so if something would jump out at me or if someone would surprise me when Ii got out of the car, I was going to surprise him.”

The victim’s son, meanwhile, told 8News he mother remembers everything that happened and that while she laid on the floor floating in and out of consciousness, she saw the suspect snorting some kind of drugs off her table.

He added that his mother suffered a broken neck, facial fractures, cracked ribs and a broken leg but is expected to survive.

Police haven’t released a possible motive, but neighbors say Peth didn’t have a lot of money or anything of much value.

Brownie remains in jail and has been charged with attempted first degree murder.

