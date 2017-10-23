Drug take-back event to be held this week in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center and SAFE, Chesterfield’s substance abuse prevention coalition, will help community members safely dispose of expired and unneeded medications on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The police department will host a Medication Take-Back event with the DEA on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center, located at 601 Watkins Centre Parkway.

Police, DEA agents and volunteers will be on hand to collect unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Residents should leave medications in their original containers. Needles, syringes and other “sharps” will not be accepted.

Turning in expired and unused medications helps prevent medication abuse and protect the environment.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.