Crews battle house fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Crews battled a house fire in Colonial Heights Sunday evening.

Colonial Heights Fire and EMS along with Chesterfield Fire were called to the 200 block of Ridge Road for a reported house fire around 8:15 p.m.

When units arrived, they had heavy fire showing from the second floor.

According to fire officials, the owner and another occupant had made it out safely and no injuries were reported. The fire was marked under control about 9:05 p.m.

The fire was caused by a fire in the chimney, which spread to the second floor, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting the owner and occupant. The house suffered major damage and estimated damage to the house and contents is about $30,000.

