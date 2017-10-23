Amber alert issued as authorities search for Chesterfield 3-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is looking for Cayden Thomas Merchant, 3 years of age. He is a black male, 2 feet in height and weighs 29 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white flannel button up shirt with orange and gray stripes.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 9124 Germont Ave in North Chesterfield, Va., at approximately 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

The child is likely in the custody of James Benjamin King, 40, and riding in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate XWS-1828. King is 5’1 and weighs 130 lbs. He is a black male with brown eyes and a short afro. King was last seen wearing a Dead Pool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

They may be headed to Petersburg, Va.

Anyone with information about the child, suspect &/or vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

