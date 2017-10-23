AMBER Alert canceled after Chesterfield 3-year-old found; suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police have arrested the man suspected of abducting a 3-year-old boy.

A Virginia AMBER Alert was issued just after 10:45 p.m. Monday night after the child, Cayden Merchant, was believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen in North Chesterfield a few hours earlier.

On Monday night around 11 p.m., police received a report that the suspect and the child victim were both at a residence in the city of Petersburg.

Police located the child safe and uninjured.

The suspect, 40-year-old James Benjamin King, was arrested in the 1700 block of Ferndale Ave. in Petersburg without incident.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled.

King is currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail.

