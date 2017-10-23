8News Investigates: Richmond’s Tax Amnesty, Touted As A Success

The City of Richmond’s Tax Amnesty Program nets nearly $2.8 million in signed commitments.

An 8News investigation this past summer uncovered more than 8500 tax delinquent properties Citywide. 300 of the property tax delinquent for two decades or more and their property owners getting away with it.

http://wric.com/2017/07/12/tax-delinquent-for-2-decades-and-getting-away-with-it/

However, with the Tax Amnesty program Richmond property owners lined to pay up.

“I am going to pay my taxes,” said Jonathan Walker one of the owner’s in line to pay.

The two month program allowed tax delinquents an opportunity to start paying back those real estate taxes penalty and interest free.

Walker wasn’t going to miss out, “The City is offering a way for customers to save money and I am going to take advantage of that.”

Many in line like Richard Fuller told 8News, they weren’t trying to buck the system but they faced financial struggles.

Fuller inherited his grandfather’s father Fulton Hill home while trying to pay his own mortgage.

“It feel on my shoulders to try and keep it going. It’s family property and I said let me see if I can keep going fix it up.”

He didn’t want to let the family home go.

“Yeah that’s very special to me. I spent time in here as I was young lad. And grandfather was very special to us. That’s my little part.”

The tax amnesty program is giving Fuller a chance to catch up.

“When I heard about the tax amnesty program it was perfect for me,” he says.

It’s allowing Fuller to make needed repairs to the home and start paying back the taxes without the fees.

“We have a new back porch. Then we have some brick work here,” he points out.

It’s not only win for Fuller but the neighborhood.

“”Those improvements are going to bring it back to life,” Fuller says about the home.

Mayor Levar Stoney calling the grace period was an overwhelming success.

“Hey, I am elated that we were able to surpass our goal of 2.4 million dollars collected under the tax amnesty program,” says Stoney.

Tax delinquents cost the City big bucks, money that could be used for schools, police and fire. Currently, the City is still owed $28.3 in real estate taxes.

Tax Amnesty is just one step in the Stoney administration’s on-going effort to clear Richmond’s backlog of tax delinquent properties.

In August, the City successfully auctioned off dozens of delinquent pand blighted properties.

http://wric.com/2017/08/23/more-than-100-show-up-as-city-auctions-off-tax-delinquent-properties/

We checked back and since that sale already some progress, the overgrown grass at a Southside home that was auctioned off…has been trimmed by the new owners.

Another auction is set for November. 53 properties are on the auction block. You can view the properties here:

http://www.motleys.com/auctions/detail/auction-city-of-richmond-tax-delinquent-properties-more-info-bw14903

As for those who didn’t take advantage of the tax amnesty, the Mayor say it’s enforcement time.

“Your time is up, we expect you to pay your taxes,” says Stoney.