2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Alexandria shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Two people have been killed and a third was seriously injured after a shooting in northern Virginia.

Alexandria Police are still searching for the shooter.

Police say the shooting occurred Sunday night in All Veterans Park in the city. They do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The victims have not yet been identified. The two fatalities were declared dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police used a helicopter to search for the shooter Saturday night.

