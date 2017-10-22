UVa. announces their new Director of Athletics Carla Williams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday afternoon, University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan announced their next athletic director will be Carla Williams, deputy director of athletics at the University of Georgia since 2015 and athletics administrator since 2004.

She succeeds Craig Littlepage who has served as Virginia’s director of athletics for 16 years, becoming the first female African-American athletics director at a Power Five conference and the fifth active female athletics director at that level.

“The University of Virginia is excited to welcome Carla Williams to lead our athletics department,” President Sullivan said in the official press release. “Her experience as a successful student-athlete, coach, and senior administrator at the highest levels of Division I athletics is impressive. Equally impressive is her commitment to education and the academic pursuits of student-athletes. Carla will also be a dynamic contributor to the University and Charlottesville communities.”

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to lead one of the nation’s elite athletics programs,” said Williams in the release. “Academic achievement, athletic excellence, operating with integrity, a commitment to maximum effort at all times and a strong sense of teamwork and unity are the core principles that will guide our athletics department under my leadership.”

Williams has helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs athletic programs to 16 NCAA championships and 37 Southeastern Conference titles during her time as an administrator for the school.

The introductory press conference for Carla Williams will take place Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Charlottesville, Va.