Mutt Strutt Walk raises awareness for pet cancer

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Today in Henrico was the seventh annual “Mutt Strutt Pet Cancer Awareness Walk.”

The event raises money and awareness about how cancer can affect your pets.

The money raised at the walk helps families whose pets need lifesaving cancer treatments.

For many participants the walk hit close to home.

“I actually lost my dog to cancer in July,” Renai Bowers said. “Fetch a Cure was amazing and they were going to help me get through that process, so after I lost him I decided to foster for them.”

The group’s original goal was $20,000 but so far they have raised nearly $32,000.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.