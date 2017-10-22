Man shot in Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after finding a man shot on the city’s Northside.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of East Gladstone Ave. at 6:19 p.m.

They found an adult man suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.