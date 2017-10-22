Bernhard Langer delivers dramatic Dominion Energy Charity Classic win

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Only two years young, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has captured hearts around the greater Richmond area and it only gets better from here. Sunday evening, Bernhard Langer sank an eagle putt on the par five 18th hole at the Country Club of Virginia – James River course, taking the tournament title over Scott Verplank.

Langer (-16) succeeds Scott McCarron as the new tournament champion, padding an already large lead at first in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoff standings of PGA Tour Champions.

“It means a great deal,” says Langer, “anytime you win it’s special and I played some really good golf today.”

He certainly was going into Sunday’s final round. In Saturday’s second round, Langer shot 63 to take hold of the lead (-14), tying the course record for lowest round played.

However as he worked his way through the final 18 holes his putter deceived him, playing even leading up to the final hole.

Two groups ahead, Scott Verplank (-15) was on fire. Down the back nine, he dropped birdies on three of the last nine holes with the birdie on the par five 16th hole putting him ahead of Langer. Verplank came to the 18th green with another birdie try but missed it right.

Langer came up the 18th fairway for his second shot as the crowds gathered to see the finish. He grooved straight to the green in perfect position for an out right win or to force the one-hole playoff. It would have been the second straight year the tournament required a playoff to determine a winner after Scott McCarron and Tom Byrum dueled in the inaugural Dominion Energy Charity Classic in 2016.

Cool and collected, Langer delivered the eagle for the victory. The crowd roared while he ripped off his visor to slam it into the green in triumph.

“Today I played flawless,” says Langer, “just couldn’t make a putt and it comes down to putting a lot of times but it was enough in the end to win by one.”