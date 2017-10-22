1 seriously injured after crash on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — One person is seriously injured, after an SUV overturned on I-64 East in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at 4:08 a.m. Sunday around mile marker 193, near the Nine Mile Road exit. One person was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash closed all east-bound lanes of I-64 for about an hour. Virginia Department of Transportation says the lanes have reopened.

