Richmond Restaurant Week starts Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, October 23, dozens of local restaurants will participate in Richmond Restaurant Week.

Area chefs create a three-course price fixed menu following some basic guidelines and offer it up all week for $29.17 per person.

The restaurants donate $4.17 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Diners are urged to make reservations as early as possible. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

Restaurant Week runs October 23 through 29.

