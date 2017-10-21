Police seek gunman in fatal Henrico car wash shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating a shooting at the Car Pool Car Wash on West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue on Saturday.

The call came in at 5:37 p.m. Police said they found one person dead and one other person who had been shot.

Police have identified Kevin Barnes, 28, of Richmond, as the victim who died.

The second victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for Tony Shiquan Felton, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Felton, 26, is described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound black male.

Anyone with information on Felton’s whereabouts or this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.