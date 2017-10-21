Police arrest suspect in fatal Henrico car wash shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the man wanted in the fatal shooting at the Car Pool Car Wash on West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue over the weekend.

Henrico police said Wednesday morning that Tony Shiquan Felton, 26, was arrested outside of Virginia overnight.

Police said that the call for the shooting came in at 5:37 p.m. Saturday. Officers found one person dead and one other person who had been shot.

Police later identified Kevin Barnes, 28, of Richmond, as the victim who died. The second victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Area businesses told 8News they are on edge as they wait to learn more about the deadly shooting.

“I would absolutely not let one crazy, bizarre thing happen and discourage people from coming out,” said Krystal Edwards, general manager at a neighboring Applebee’s restaurant. “We are a family restaurant, a lot of the restaurants in the area and businesses in the area, we are definitely family-oriented, kid-oriented and it’s definitely safe to come here.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

