One dead after shooting at Henrico car wash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a shooting at a Car Pool Car Wash on West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue.
The call came in at 5:37 p.m. Police found one person dead and one other person shot.
The second victim was transported to the hospital.
Police aren’t releasing any suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
