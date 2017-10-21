One dead after shooting at Henrico car wash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a shooting at a Car Pool Car Wash on West Broad Street near Libbie Avenue.

The call came in at 5:37 p.m. Police found one person dead and one other person shot.

The second victim was transported to the hospital.

Police aren’t releasing any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

