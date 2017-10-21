James Madison pushes win streak to 19 with 46-14 victory

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) – Marcus Marshall ran for two touchdowns and James Madison put together eight unanswered scoring drives to defeat William & Mary 46-14 on Saturday, remaining unbeaten for a Division I-leading 19 games.

Tyler Gray and Ethan Ratke each made a pair of field goals, Marshall had scoring runs of 1 and 27 yards in James Madison’s (7-0, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) outburst. Marshall finished with 11 carries for 64 yards.

William & Mary suffered six turnovers, two fumbles and three Tribe (2-5, 0-4) quarterbacks were picked off four times, twice by Jordan Brown. Starter Tommy McKee threw three. The six turnovers resulted in 33 points for James Madison.