Henrico County schools needs bus drivers, nurses and more

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools have openings for full-time and substitute registered nurses, instructional assistants, bus drivers and school nutrition workers. They are hosting a job fair on October 30 at the Fairfield branch library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from the HCPS Human Resources Department will be on hand for the event. Also present to talk with interested candidates will be representatives from the HCPS Pupil Transportation and School Nutrition Services departments.

Qualified bus driver candidates will be paid while they train.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance by clicking here. Applicants without computer access or having trouble with the online application may contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 or stop by the department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road in Henrico to use our computers and get help if needed.

